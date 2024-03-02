International Physics Conference concludes at USTM

Guwahati, March 2: The 3-day-long International Conference on Frontiers in Pure and Applied Physics (ICFPAP-2024) concluded here today after a vibrant gathering at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

The valedictory session held at NKC auditorium featured esteemed guests including Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi from Kwansei Gakuin University, Japan; Dr. Santanu K Maiti from Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata; Prof. Kushal Kalita from Gauhati University & General Secretary of the Physics Academy of North-East (PANE); and Prof. Enamul Karim, Dean of the School of Applied Sciences at USTM, among others. Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Head of the Department of Physics & Chairperson of ICFPAP-2024, moderated the valedictory session, according to Press communique from the USTM.

Addressing the valedictory session, Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi said that India is rapidly developing in science and technology and that he is very excited and happy to visit USTM and North East India. Dr. Santanu K Maiti also addressed the session.

Dr. Nitu Borgohain said that the conference witnessed an enthusiastic response with the submission of 246 abstracts of research papers. “Nine different research areas were covered in the conference where 239 presentations were made by researchers from Japan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and different parts of India,” he stated.

In this context, Dr Mayuri Devi, Faculty of Physics said that the participants also made 92 poster presentations and 135 oral presentations during the Conference. Prizes for Poster and Oral presentations, along with certificates of participation were handed over at the end of the valedictory session.

Distinguished speakers of the Conference include Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi, from the Kwansei Gakuin University of Japan; Prof. Kazi Hanium Maria from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Professor Kushal Kalita, General Secretary of the Physics Academy of North-East (PANE in short); Professor Anurup Gohain Boruah, Executive president of PANE; Prof. A F Santos (online) from Universidade Federal de Mato Grosso, Brasil; Dr. Ali Ovgun (online) from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Turkey; Dr. Santanu K Maiti, from Indian statistical Institute Kolkata; Prof. Pankaj A Joshi (online) from Ahmedabad University Gujarat. Dr. Debashis Banerjee, Senior scientist from VECC Kolkata is also one of the participants.