Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Mohd Danish’s advice for aspiring singers: ‘Be persistent, never stop learning’

Mumbai, March 4:  The third runner up of ‘Indian Idol 12’, Mohd Danish, who will be seen as the captain in the upcoming season of the kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer’, has shared advice for the aspiring singers, saying one should stay true to the passion, be persistent, and never stop learning.

Danish said: “To contestants aspiring to establish themselves in the industry, my advice is simple — ‘Stay true to your passion, be persistent, and never stop learning’. Also, I would like them to learn all the genres of music because it is very important to have versatility in your singing style.”

“Each experience, whether success or setback, contributes to your growth as an artist. Lastly, I would like to tell them that they should never stop practicing,” he shared.

Speaking about Neha Kakkar being the super judge for the show, Danish commented: “She makes for a perfect role model for young singers. She is a legend; we have learned a lot from her as she used to be our mentor during Indian Idol. Her journey is a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance, qualities that will undoubtedly resonate with the aspiring singers on the show.”

“She will not only guide them but will also motivate them; it’s a surreal feeling for all of us to be working along with her on this show,” he added.

Apart from Danish, the show will have Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, and Sayali Kamble as captains.

‘Superstar Singer 3’ will air from March 9 on Sony.

