USTM holds 7th memorial lecture on “Role of PA Sangma for Progressive Meghalaya”

Guwahati, Mar 4: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today observed the 8th death anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Late PA Sangma and organized the 7th Memorial Lecture on “Role of PA Sangma for Progressive Meghalaya”. The lecture was delivered by RS Mooshahary, Former Governor of Meghalaya in the presence of Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, a host of faculty members, staff and hundreds of students.

Addressing the gathering, Mooshahary said that Late PA Sangma was the face of the North East, a legendary politician, and a forthright man dedicated to his work. “One of his most important achievements is that, like him, his children too are most civilized, there is no allegation of corruption against them. Shri Conrad Sangma is the most civilized Chief Minister of India”, he said.

Mooshahary stated that Late PA Sangma missed the two highest posts in the country—the post of President and the Prime Minister very narrowly due to internal party politics. “Today Meghalaya is well known because of leaders like PA Sangma”, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that USTM is highly grateful to Late PA Sangma as he had a vital role during the enactment of the USTM Act in the Meghalaya Assembly in 2008. “Late PA Sangma was a visionary who wanted to nurture young minds through education. He was always a mentor and well-wisher and USTM is committed to him, particularly for his support and encouragement in our initiative to establish a higher educational institution in the state of Meghalaya”, according to a Press release.

He said that both Late PA Sangma and RS Mooshahary are the spirit behind the birth of USTM. “We are also thankful to the then Chief Minister of Meghalaya Dr Donkupar Roy and the then Education Minister Manas Choudhuri for their positive role”, he said. “We are really grateful to the present Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and his entire team for their immense moral support and help for progress of the University”, he added.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM made the concluding remarks and stated that Late PA Sangma was a person very well connected to people and helped Meghalaya to develop and shine. During the past years, USTM has remembered this great personality in many ways and has been engaged in different activities as a mark of tribute. The most ambitious project of the University, the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital is in the process of establishment on the USTM campus now. Besides, one eight-story academic building was named the PA Sangma International Block in 2019.

In September 2018, PA Sangma Chair Prof. for Tribal Studies was launched at USTM by Meghalaya Home Minister James K Sangma. USTM also instituted the PA Sangma Best Undergraduate Award which was first given in its fourth Convocation held in September 2018 and is being continued every year.