Transport dept nod to bike-taxi aggregators

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: The Transport department has issued 20 permits for two-wheelers to operate as bike taxi aggregators in Shillong.

Altogether 54 riders had submitted their names to the District Transport Officer (DTO) of East Khasi Hills seeking permits.

In the wake of a protest staged by the riders in July 2022, the DTO had taken a decision to allow bike taxi services (bike and scooter).

The permits are being issued on the condition that the riders will sign an agreement with the Jaiaw Ehrngiew Transport Society (JETS 24X7), a local bike taxi aggregator, once they get the allotment for permit.

Jets 24X7 Managing Director Pynskhemlang W Uriah said it is mandatory that the riders sign the agreement before the Transport department proceeds to issue the permit. He said some 30 riders have already signed the agreement.

Uriah said the riders cannot pick up passenger from anywhere since booking has to be done online, through an app.

“People cannot book the service offline. We will designate parking spaces to operate as bike taxi aggregators,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said people, who want to operate as a bike taxi aggregator, can still apply for the permit from the Transport department.

According to him, many, who had applied for permits, are no longer interested. They have probably landed other jobs, he added.

Rapido is the other bike taxi aggregator that operates in Shillong.