Against CAA, Assam’s Opp parties seek meet with PM

Guwahati, March 5: Opposition parties in Assam have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state later this week to apprise him of the “volatile situation likely to arise” if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is implemented.

A letter seeking an appointment with PM Modi was dispatched by state Congress chief Bhupen Borah, who is also the president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) which represents 16 opposition parties.

“There is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people,” said the letter, a copy of which was shared with the press on Tuesday.

“Moreover, the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as the lifeline of Assamese people,” it added. (PTI)