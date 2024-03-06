Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Tejas’, has opined that all “sexy” people are born in the month of March.

On Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who celebrates his birthday on March 7, took to his Instagram, and shared a video. In the video, he can be seen promising his followers, a big news on the occasion of his birthday.

Kangana, who also celebrates her birthday in March, took to the comments section and dropped a comment complimenting both the senior actor and herself.

She wrote, “Sare sexy log March mein paida hue hain.”

Anupam, who has collaborated with Kangana in her upcoming second directorial ‘Emergency’, responded to the actress as he wrote, “Hahahaha. But you are sexiest and rarest. Love and prayers always.”

‘Emergency’, which is based on the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, is set to release on June 14, 2024. (IANS)

