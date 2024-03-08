Friday, March 8, 2024
IAF organises air show over Umiam Lake

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, March 8: The Indian Air Force  (IAF) today organised an Air Show over the pristine Umiam Lake. Fighter jets like Rafale and others performed breath taking maneuvers for the audience.

Indian Air Forces renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also performed and captivated the audience with their performance. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who also watched the show said that a lot of work is being done to increase the representation of local youths in the Armed Forces including the Indian Air Force

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

