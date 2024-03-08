IAF organises air show over Umiam Lake

Shillong, March 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today organised an Air Show over the pristine Umiam Lake. Fighter jets like Rafale and others performed breath taking maneuvers for the audience.

Indian Air Forces renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also performed and captivated the audience with their performance. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who also watched the show said that a lot of work is being done to increase the representation of local youths in the Armed Forces including the Indian Air Force