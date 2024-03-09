Adam Sandler, Margot, Tom Cruise named Hollywood’s best-paid stars

Actor Adam Sandlar has made it to the top of Forbes list of the best-paid actors of 2023, surpassing Margot Robbie in second place and Tom Cruise in third.

Sandler earned a whopping $73 million in 2023, which saw him feature in Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Leo.

He also bankrolled The Out-Laws, which featured Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

This is the first time Sandler has made it to the top of Forbes list since 2002, when he starred in a number of comedy films, including Mr Deeds and Punch-Drunk Love.

The actor and his co-star Jennifer Aniston played husband-and-wife private detectives in the movie.

Barbie star Margot Robbie made it to the second spot, with an earnings of $59 million.

She essayed the titular character in the film and she served as a producer as well.

In the third position is Hollywood star Tom Cruise with an earning of $45 million in 2023. He featured alongside names such as Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One last year.

Then there is Ryan Gosling sitting in fourth position and Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon, who both earned $43 million.

In sixth place is actress Jennifer Aniston with $42 million. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham share the seventh position with $41 million.

With $38 million is actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck in the ninth position and Denzel Washington in the tenth spot with $24 million. (IANS)