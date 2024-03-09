Karbi tribe women celebrate Women’s Day with Aaranyak team

Guwahati, March 9 : International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at theChandrasing Rongpi village community hall in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Friday. The event which was organised by Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) in collaboration with Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial School, Women Collective of Kohora River Basin and Diffolu River Basin, aimed to honour and empower indigenous Karbi women, address pertinent issues and foster collective action for positive change.

Sixty-fourKarbi tribe women from 10 villages in the Kaziranga Karbi Anglong Landscape(KKL) participated in the event, demonstrating their commitment towards women’s empowerment and community engagement. The day began with outdoor games and an ethnic food competition, fostering camaraderie and celebrating the cultural diversity of the participants. Joshna Terangpi delivered a warm welcome speech, setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions and engaging activities. Distinguished guests and dignitaries namely Dr Kadombini Terangpi, Assistant Professor from Diphu Govt. College and Ms Serkungri Terangpi, Assistant Accounts Officer, PWD, Dolamara were felicitated for their contributions to women’s empowerment and advocacy, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing gender equality. Dr KadombiniTerangpi in her speech said, “Like the two wings of a bird, man and woman are equally essential for the flight of progress in society.” Ms Serkungri Terangpi in her speech highlighted the importance of women having financial independence: “Financial independence empowers women to shape their destiny and contribute meaningfully to society. ”A variety of activities showcasing skills and cultural heritage of the participants were presented including a tug-of-war competition between villages and an ethnic cooking competition. The event’s highlights included insightful presentations by distinguished speakers on topics such as “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” and “Women and Child Legal Support and Rights.”

A panel discussion on the significance of women’s collectives and their role in addressing women’s issues provided valuable insights and inspiration for attendees. Interactive sessions allowed participants to share their experiences and perspectives on the challenges faced by women in their day-to-day lives. Throughout the day, there was a sense of unity and empowerment as women from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate their achievements and reaffirm their commitment to gender equality. The event concluded with a call to action urging attendees to join or support women’s collectives and initiatives aimed at empowering women in their communities. In the Tug of War competition, the team from Bakring Engti village emerged victorious and followed closely behind in second place was Chandrasing Rongpi village team demonstrating commendable effort and resilience. Sarbura Singnar village team also put up a valiant fight to secure third-place with their impressive performance. A sewing and tailoring competition was also held which was participated by 15 women, out of whom 6 women were selected for advanced training in sewing. The entire event was moderated by Ms Moina Kramsapi and Anjana Rongpharpi, with invaluable support from the Aaranyak team. Aaranyak is committed towards conservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and supporting the indigenous communities through alternative sustainable livelihood activities, education and awareness programmes residing in Kaziranga- Karbi Anglong landscape. The whole initiative is supported by IUCN, Kfw.