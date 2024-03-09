KHADC CEM to present budget on Monday

Shillong, March 8: KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem in charge of Finance will present the budget of the council for 2024-2025 on the first day of the budget session on Monday.

The executive committee will be tabling an amendment bill to the KHADC (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021, and introduce a fresh bill on the Hima Khyrim on the first day of the session.

According to the list of businesses, the discussion, and the reply to the budget discussion by the CEM will be held on Tuesday.

The final day of the budget session has been reserved for the private member’s business.

Meanwhile, the opposition is expected to corner the NPP-led EC during the session. Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne had said that they will move a motion to discuss the roles and functions of the executive committee on the power to make laws as provided in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The opposition is also planning to raise the matter about the style and functioning of the Arts and Culture department and would suggest a scheme for border area development.

“We will also question the EC on the status of the developmental schemes implemented by the council,” Chyne said.

“Another important issue we will take up is the role of the district council about central and private institutions within the jurisdiction of the KHADC,” he informed.