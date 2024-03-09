Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet Amit Shah again

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi/Amaravati, March 9: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan once again met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Saturday to discuss seat sharing for the elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha.

N. Chnadrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, who are camping in the national capital for a third day, held talks with Amit Shah at his residence. This was their second meeting since March 7.

The BJP reportedly invited the TDP to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TDP, which had severed ties with the NDA in 2018, is likely to attend a meeting of the NDA soon.

The three parties also understood to have finalised the seat sharing agreement. An announcement is expected later in the day

The TDP and Jana Sena have already announced their seat sharing agreement. The TDP has left 24 out of 175 Assembly and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena.

The TDP has also announced its first list of 94 candidates while Jana Sena released the list of five candidates.

Jana Sena, which is part of BJP-led NDA, announced alliance with the TDP in September last year.

N. Chandrababu Naidu had met Amit Shah and BJP president J. P. Nadda in Delhi on February 7 to discuss the alliance.

TDP, which had snapped ties with the BJP in 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering crushing defeat in 2019 elections.

However, the BJP had been cold to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s overtures as the Jagan government in the state had maintained friendly ties with the Modi government at the Centre and extended support to it in the Parliament in passing several key bills.

IANS

Previous article
5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs
Next article
PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the 125-feet long statue of 16th century Ahom...
News Alert

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets collectively to reduce England to 103/5 in...
News Alert

James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets

Dharamshala, March 9: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday became the first-ever pace bowler to pick up...
NATIONAL

Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai: 3 elephants whom PM Modi fed sugarcane during jungle safari

Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode on an elephant ‘Pradyumna’ for a safari in the Kaziranga...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took...

James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

5th Test: Ashwin & Kuldeep reduce England to 103/5 at lunch, trail India by 156 runs

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took...

James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets

News Alert 0
Dharamshala, March 9: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge