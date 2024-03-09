Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sandeshkhali Police Station in-charge transferred

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, March 9: The Officer-in-Charge of Sandeshkhali Police Station, Biswajit Sapui has been transferred by the West Bengal administration.

The move came amid large-scale criticism over the West Bengal Police’s inaction and inability to address complaints of oppression and sexual harassment of Sandeshkhali’s women by a section of the local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Officially, the state administration is describing it as a routine transfer, however, no one in the state is subscribing to the official explanation since Biswajit Sapui has been transferred just three months after he took charge of the Sandeshkhali Police Station.

Biswajit Sapui has been transferred to Basirhat Police Station and has been replaced by Gopal Sarkar.

This is the second important transfer in the Sandeshkhali Police since the protests began by local women against sexual harassment and violence against them.

Sources said that during the recent visit of the full-Bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, made it clear that the state administration was under the scanner of the commission, in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

State government sources said that since there was a high possibility of the commission directing the transfer of Biswajit Sapui, the state administration thought of transferring him before the poll panel called for it.

IANS

Previous article
India, Bangladesh border officials agree to settle issues ‘amicably’
Next article
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 55,600cr in 6 NE states
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

UGC launches ‘SheRNI’ to ensure women scientist representation

New Delhi, March 9:  University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre on Saturday launched 'She...
NATIONAL

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam. At...
NATIONAL

‘Your dreams are my resolutions’: NE region has strong tourism links with South & Southeast Asia, says PM Modi

Itanagar, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Northeastern Region (NE) has a strong...
INTERNATIONAL

Asif Ali Zardari’s likely election as Pakistan President ‘violation of constitution’: PTI

Islamabad, March 9:  PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said the likely election of PPP co-chairman...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UGC launches ‘SheRNI’ to ensure women scientist representation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9:  University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Information...

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

‘Your dreams are my resolutions’: NE region has strong tourism links with South & Southeast Asia, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

UGC launches ‘SheRNI’ to ensure women scientist representation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 9:  University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Information...

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

‘Your dreams are my resolutions’: NE region has strong tourism links with South & Southeast Asia, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge