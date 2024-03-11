Sonowal kicks off poll campaign in Dibrugarh LS constituency  

Guwahati, March 11: Senior BJP leader and party candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday kicked off his campaign from his native constituency ahead of the parliamentary elections in the state.

Sonowal, who arrived in Dibrugarh to a rousing welcome, took part in a roadshow as he moved from the airport to the Mancotta field where he addressed a rally.

More than 40,000 people gathered in the rally as Sonowal expressed his gratitude and respect to the people of Dibrugarh for the unconditional love and support bestowed upon him.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, “My sincere gratitude to each one of you as I reaffirm my commitment to serve the people to the best of my ability. With the warm response accorded by the people, it is certain that the BJP is on course to form the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the third consecutive term.”

“The sustained developmental work done by the Modi government in the last one decade has put Assam at the forefront of becoming the powerhouse of India’s economic growth. Today, we have government welfare schemes that actually are delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiary,” he said.

Accompanied by the incumbent MP of Dibrugarh, Rameswar Teli, Sonowal further said, “Teli ji has done tremendous work for the development of Dibrugarh I take this opportunity to thank him for his support as I look forward for his active support as we intend to campaign together for the return of Narendra Modi for the third term. We are confident that we will cross 400 seats and Modi ji will become Prime Minister at the end of this election.”