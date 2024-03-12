Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

IUML moves SC seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 12:  Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules notified by the Union Home Ministry under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In its application, IUML said that the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 are manifestly arbitrary and create an unfair advantage in favour of a class of persons on the ground solely of their religious identity, which is impermissible under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

It added that around 250 petitions challenging the provisions of the CAA are pending before the apex court and in case, CAA is held to be unconstitutional, an “anomalous situation” would arise when people who would have got citizenship under the impugned Act and Rules would have to be stripped of their citizenship.

“Therefore, it is in the best interest of every person to defer the implementation of CAA and impugned rules till this Hon’ble Court finally decides the matter…The Petitioner had pressed for a stay of the implementation of the provisions of the impugned act. However, the Union of India had told this Hon’ble Court that the rules have not been framed and therefore the implementation will not take place. The Writ Petition has been pending for the last 4.5 years,” the application said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

IANS

 

Previous article
Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case
Next article
‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities a "big win...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail petition...
NATIONAL

PM Modi launches 10 new Vande Bharat trains

Ahmedabad, March 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated ten new Vande Bharat Express trains and announced...
NATIONAL

Arunachal Pradesh is ‘integral and inalienable part’ of India: MEA responds to China

New Delhi, March 12: Stating that Arunachal Pradesh will always remain its "integral and inalienable part", India on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to...

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta...

PM Modi launches 10 new Vande Bharat trains

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, March 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to...

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta...

PM Modi launches 10 new Vande Bharat trains

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, March 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge