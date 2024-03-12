Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Land-for-job case: Delhi court extends interim bail of bizman Amit Katyal

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 12: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till March 22 the interim bail of Amit Katyal, an alleged close associate of former Union minister Lalu Prasad’s family, who has also been named along with some companies in the charge sheet filed in the land-for-job scam case.

Promoter of AK Infosystems, Katyal who was arrested in November last year by the central probe agency, was granted a seven-day interim bail on medical grounds on March 5.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has challenged the order before the Delhi High Court, which has reserved its order, seeking cancellation of the four-week interim bail previously granted on February 5.

On Katyal seeking further extension of his interim bail, a reply has been filed by the ED on his application.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appearing for Katyal submitted that the ED has followed an improper and illegal process in filing the purported “independent opinion” and statements of doctors from certain private hospitals under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) along with the reply.

On the other hand, Special counsel for ED Zoheb Hossain, who appeared virtually, submitted that there is no procedural impropriety and efforts had only been made to bring forth the medical condition of the accused by way of independent information and statements under Section 50 of the PMLA.

Special Judge Vikas Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court noted that a rather peculiar and novel process has been followed by the ED in obtaining opinions from doctors when no direction has been issued by the court.

“It is appropriate that a formal rejoinder is filed by the accused to the reply for better appreciation of the merits as well as the contentions raised today regarding the methodology followed by the ED,” the judge noted.

The judge has now listed the matter for submissions on March 22, and extended Katyal’s interim bail till the said date.

Judge Gogne had earlier allowed Katyal’s application seeking bail for medical treatment in a hospital within Delhi-NCR, and had directed him to furnish the details of the hospital and treatment obtained on his surrender before the jail authorities upon the expiry of the interim bail.

The judge had also asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

Meanwhile, Katyal has been accused of acquiring land from aspirants on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He was first detained and later arrested by the financial probe agency on November 11 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Katyal’s premises in upscale south Delhi’s New Friends Colony were declared as an office of AK Infosystems but were allegedly being used by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as residential premises.

The ED on July 31, 2023, attached six immovable assets having a value of Rs 6.02 crore belonging to RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti (daughter of Lalu Yadav), Vineet Yadav (husband of Lalu’s daughter Hema Yadav), Shiv Kumar Yadav (father-in-law of Hema Yadav), AB Exports Pvt Ltd and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd., both companies owned and controlled by family members of Lalu Yadav, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the Railway job for land scam.

The Delhi High Court had earlier declined to provide relief to Katyal seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in a money laundering case, saying that it cannot impede the investigation process of the ED at the stage of summons issuance under the PMLA.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had dismissed Katyal’s plea.

Katyal had sought the quashing of the ECIR and a summons issued by the ED. He wanted to prevent the probe agency from taking any coercive action against him, including further investigation into the money laundering case. (IANS)

Previous article
Meghalaya Cabinet nod to Industrial Investment Policy
Next article
Tears of joy: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi celebrate notification of CAA rules
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Musk’s X banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Feb

Shillong, March 12: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 5,06,173 accounts in India between January 26 and...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi District police thwarted the Hynniewtrep...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the recently released third season of the political drama show...
Business

Stock Market: Small and midcaps pain likely to continue amid red flags from SEBI

Shillong, March 12: Pain is likely to continue in the broader market amid stretched valuation and red flags...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Musk’s X banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Feb

Technology 0
Shillong, March 12: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a...

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East...

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the...
Load more

Popular news

Musk’s X banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Feb

Technology 0
Shillong, March 12: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a...

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East...

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge