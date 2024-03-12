Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Musk’s X banned over 5 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in Feb

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 12: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 5,06,173 accounts in India between January 26 and February 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 5,08,155 accounts in the reporting period in the country. X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 14,421 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 41 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

“We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” said the company.

“We received 71 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period,” it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,510), followed by promoting suicide or self-harm (3,785), hateful conduct (1,395), and abuse/harassment (746).

Between December 26 and January 25, X banned 2,31,215 accounts in India.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,945 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. (IANS)

Previous article
2014 levels of mobile import dependency would have cost India Rs 14.3 lakh crore
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi District police thwarted the Hynniewtrep...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the recently released third season of the political drama show...
Business

Stock Market: Small and midcaps pain likely to continue amid red flags from SEBI

Shillong, March 12: Pain is likely to continue in the broader market amid stretched valuation and red flags...
INTERNATIONAL

China considering military facilities in multiple locations including Pakistan: US intelligence

Shillong, March 12: China is reportedly considering pursuing military facilities in multiple locations, including Pakistan, Burma, Cuba, Equatorial...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East...

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the...

Stock Market: Small and midcaps pain likely to continue amid red flags from SEBI

Business 0
Shillong, March 12: Pain is likely to continue in...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Police claim to foil HNLC bid to trigger IED blasts

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, March 12: In a joint operation, the East...

‘Maharani 3’ maker Saurabh Bhave says show makes political characters relatable

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 12: Saurabh Bhave, who has helmed the...

Stock Market: Small and midcaps pain likely to continue amid red flags from SEBI

Business 0
Shillong, March 12: Pain is likely to continue in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge