Tuesday, March 12, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi launches 10 new Vande Bharat trains

Ahmedabad, March 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated ten new Vande Bharat Express trains and announced the extension of four existing routes to enhance connectivity across various states.

The event took place at the Dedicated Freight Corridor’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s railway sector.

The new fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains, known for their speed and modern amenities, includes the following routes: Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central; Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam; Mysuru to Dr. MGR Central (Chennai); Patna to Lucknow;

New Jalpaiguri to Patna; Puri to Visakhapatnam; Lucknow to Dehradun; Kalaburagi to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru; Ranchi to Varanasi; and Khajuraho to Delhi (Nizamuddin).

In addition to the new services, Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains, significantly broadening their routes to cover more destinations.

These extensions include: The Ahmedabad-Jamnagar service now reaching Dwarka; the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla route extended to Chandigarh; the Gorakhpur-Lucknow train extended to Prayagraj and the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod train now extended to Mangaluru.

The ceremony also saw the Prime Minister dedicating two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia & Tirupati and Kollam to the nation.

IANS

Arunachal Pradesh is ‘integral and inalienable part’ of India: MEA responds to China
Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case
