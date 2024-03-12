Will not issue NOC for uranium mining: KHADC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has reiterated its stance to oppose any proposal for exploration or mining of uranium within the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Council, while declaring that it will not issue any NOC for the same.

Speaking to media persons here, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said the Council will also write to both central and state governments, expressing its opposition to any such proposal.

Asserting that the KHADC will oppose if any NGOs or individuals try to rake up the proposed uranium mining project in at Kylleng-Pyndengsohiong-Mawthabah, in South West Khasi Hills, he said, “We are firm that we will give any NOC for exploration or mining of uranium.”

Syiem also said that 30 KHADC MDCs are also opposing to the idea of uranium mining.

“I want to assure the people that we are firm on our stance as far as this issue is concerned,” the KHADC CEM added.

It may be mentioned that the proposed open-cast uranium mining project has remained a non-starter since 1992 after several pressure groups and political leaders expressed fears of harmful radiation impact on health and the environment.

In 2018, the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) had decided to stop exploratory drilling for uranium in South West Khasi Hills district, while the UCIL reportedly closed down its office in Shillong due to continued protests and opposition after it failed to convince the anti-mining groups and political leaders for years on the safety methods it proposed to employ if permission to mine the ore is granted.