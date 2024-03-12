Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Will not issue NOC for uranium mining: KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has reiterated its stance to oppose any proposal for exploration or mining of uranium within the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Council, while declaring that it will not issue any NOC for the same.
Speaking to media persons here, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said the Council will also write to both central and state governments, expressing its opposition to any such proposal.
Asserting that the KHADC will oppose if any NGOs or individuals try to rake up the proposed uranium mining project in at Kylleng-Pyndengsohiong-Mawthabah, in South West Khasi Hills, he said, “We are firm that we will give any NOC for exploration or mining of uranium.”
Syiem also said that 30 KHADC MDCs are also opposing to the idea of uranium mining.
“I want to assure the people that we are firm on our stance as far as this issue is concerned,” the KHADC CEM added.
It may be mentioned that the proposed open-cast uranium mining project has remained a non-starter since 1992 after several pressure groups and political leaders expressed fears of harmful radiation impact on health and the environment.
In 2018, the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) had decided to stop exploratory drilling for uranium in South West Khasi Hills district, while the UCIL reportedly closed down its office in Shillong due to continued protests and opposition after it failed to convince the anti-mining groups and political leaders for years on the safety methods it proposed to employ if permission to mine the ore is granted.

 

Previous article
Bridge over the Umshangkhar stream collapses while a truck carrying rods passed through it on Monday morning
Next article
Local bands rue delay in disbursal of payment
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the Centre to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday announced that it would shut down an “illegal” new...
MEGHALAYA

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration) Bill, 2022 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 10: The Opposition UDP...
MEGHALAYA

Deficit budget presented in KHADC

The council’s expenditure has been projected to be Rs 4.33 lakh more than its revenue mobilisation By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the...

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday...

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

MEGHALAYA 0
Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the...

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday...

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

MEGHALAYA 0
Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge