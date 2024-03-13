Wednesday, March 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 13: US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have secured enough delegates to become their respective party’s 2024 nominee, setting the stage for a presidential rematch.

With his win in Georgia’s primary, Joe Biden has cleared the 1,968 delegate mark out of 3,934 total to lock up this year’s Democratic nomination and represent the party on the ballot in November, the US media reported.

Joe Biden will also win the Democratic primaries in the states of Mississippi and Washington, US media outlets projected Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee after winning primaries in the states of Georgia, Mississippi and Washington.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have ratcheted up rhetoric against each other after the “Super Tuesday” primaries earlier this month, when they both won by a landslide in their own party’s face-offs. The lengthy, bitter battle for the White House — poised to deepen the US political divides — enters a new phase, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Trump and I have a very different value set,” Joe Biden recently told supporters in Atlanta, Georgia, noting that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, the US will be filled with “resentment, revenge and retribution.” Additionally, Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump’s positions on issues such as abortion, taxes, and immigration.

During a rally in Rome, Georgia, Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden on immigration and border security, accusing him of allowing illegal immigration from the southern border of the US, saying that Joe Biden’s “crime” will never be forgiven. At the rally, Donald Trump also mocked Joe Biden’s mannerisms.

Joe Biden unseated Trump in the 2020 election but the Republicans refused to acknowledge defeat and alleged massive voter fraud.

The Washington Post noted that the 2024 general election, which has kicked off in earnest, is promising to be “the longest, most expensive and, perhaps, most divisive presidential race in recent memory.”

A report from AdImpact, an ad tracking company, predicted the current election cycle will be the most expensive one in US history, as candidates spend an overall 10 billion US dollars, up 13 per cent from the previous record set during the 2019-2020 election cycle.

Americans are split on who they trust to do a better job leading the country, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, with 36 per cent trusting Trump, 33 percent trusting Biden, and 30 percent trusting neither.

The US presidential primaries, extending through June, precede the Republican National Convention in July, where the party’s presidential nominee is officially selected by delegates, followed by the Democratic National Convention in August, leading up to the 2024 Election Day on November 5. (IANS)

