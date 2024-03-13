Wednesday, March 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Japan’s Space One rocket explodes after lift-off

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 13: The inaugural rocket launch of Japanese company Space One failed on Wednesday as the Kairos rocket exploded seconds after lifting off, marking the first attempt from the country’s private sector to put a satellite into orbit.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) at the launch site in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, smoke and fire were seen following the take-off of the 18-meter, four-stage solid-fuel rocket, multiple local media live streams showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

