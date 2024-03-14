Thursday, March 14, 2024
Business

Adani Green Energy operationalises 300 MW wind power project in Gujarat

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 14: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Thursday said that it has operationalised 126 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat, marking the completion of the 300 MW of project, with 174 MW being operationalised earlier.

The 300 MW wind project will produce around 1,091 million electricity units, leading to an avoidance of approximately 0.8 million tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions annually.

“With the operationalisation of the project, AGEL continues to strengthen its market leadership, operating India’s largest renewable energy portfolio of 9,604 MW,” the company said in a statement.

“Its operational assets are maintained and monitored by the cloud-based platform, the Energy Network Operations Centre (ENOC), which enables real-time monitoring and leverages analytics and machine learning, setting benchmarks for industry-leading performance,” it added.

According to the company, wind energy is critical to India’s energy mix for grid balancing. The complementary nature of wind energy, integrated with solar and other sources, strengthens grid stability.

As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India has the fourth highest wind installed capacity in the world. The National Institute of Wind Energy has estimated India’s gross wind power potential at 695.5 at 120 metres and 1163.9 GW at 150 metres above ground level.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory of up to 21.8 Gigawatt (GW), the company currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9.5 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. (IANS)

