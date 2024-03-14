Thursday, March 14, 2024
NATIONAL

‘Rahul aur Akhilesh ki khaatir’ goes the INDIA bloc song for joint LS poll campaign in UP

By: Agencies

Date:

Lucknow, March 14: “Dilli mein pravesh ki khaatir, Rahul aur Akhilesh ki khaatir” goes the new election song that will now be jointly used in the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

With the two constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh having finalised their seat share, the SP and Congress are now preparing for a coordinated poll campaign.

The election song goes thus, “Gathbandhan hai, gathbandhan hai. Yeh INDIA ka gathbandhan hai! Dilli mein pravesh ki khaatir, Rahul aur Akhilesh ki khaatir, Samvidhaan bachana hai toh, vote karo is desh ki khaatir.”

The video version of the song includes clips from the joint show that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put up in Agra on February 25 when the former CM joined the former Congress President’s yatra in Taj city.

The four-minute-long song’s opening lines call for voting the INDIA alliance to power at the Centre for the sake of the Constitution, the country and for the sake of the two leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, the Congress is working on another song that goes something like this, “Samvidhaan aur loktantra ko bachana hai, phir se janata ka raaj laana hai; Dalit-Pichhdon ki ladai; INDIA gathbandhan aur hum ladengey bhai (We have to save the Constitution and Democracy. We have to bring back the rule of the people. The INDIA bloc and we, will fight the battle of the Dalits and Backward Classes).”

If this song is also approved, then the two election jingles will be played at the joint rallies, roadshows and other campaigns of the alliance leaders in days to come.

Both, the SP and the Congress are working overtime to ease tensions between their cadres and put up a united show in the elections.

In 2017, the SP and Congress had a lot of high-profile campaigns with catchy tag lines like “UP ke ladke” referring to Rahul and Akhilesh, but the two parties did not coordinate well at the booth level. This time, the SP and Congress have resolved to work concertedly at the booth level. IANS

