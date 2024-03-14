Sports management firm acquires Nangkiew Irat

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 13: The anticipated change in ownership of Nangkiew Irat SC has finally come to fruition, as confirmed on Tuesday, following months of speculation within the local football community.

The club’s new proprietor is Edgy Sports Management Solutions, a limited liability partnership comprising two individuals, purportedly headquartered in Kolkata, although its official offices are located in Punjab.

With a track record of affiliations with several smaller clubs, including FC Bethlehem in Mizoram and New Friends Club in Chhattisgarh, the company also operates as a sports promoter and agency.Historically regarded as the sister or “B” team of Rangdajied United FC, Nangkiew Irat has served as a developmental ground for emerging talents before their transition to RUFC. Consequently, the club’s achievements have been modest, having never clinched the Shillong Premier League title, albeit securing the U-18 SPL championship on one occasion.