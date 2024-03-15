Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Rishi Sunak rules out UK general election on May 2

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, March 15 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that there will not be a general election on May 2, ending months-long speculation that he would call an early election.

Sunak made the statement when talking to ITV News on Thursday. Previously, he said an election would be held in the second half of this year but didn’t rule out an election in May, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In several weeks’ time, we’ve got elections for police and crime commissioners, for local councils, for mayors across the country,” he said.

The UK local elections are due to take place on May 2. Asked if there would also be a general election at the same time, the Prime Minister said, “There won’t be a general election on that day.”

By UK’s law, the last possible date for a general election is by the end of January 2025.

The ruling Conservative Party has been lagging behind its main opposition Labour Party in the polls, with some Tory lawmakers rooting for an early election to keep the situation from worsening, and others advising election in the second half of the year to give the party more time to improve economy and win voter support.

 

Previous article
SC to hear on March 19 pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules
Next article
SC refuses to stay fresh appointments to ECI, next hearing on March 21
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Shillong, March 15: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam...
NATIONAL

Start ‘One Nation, One Election’ from J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that...
MEGHALAYA

CAA a closed chapter for Meghalaya: Rikman G Momin

Shillong, Mar 15: The state BJP would like to express its gratitude to the government of India and...
NATIONAL

SC refuses to stay fresh appointments to ECI, next hearing on March 21

New Delhi, March 15: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the fresh appointments to the Election...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 15: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)...

Start ‘One Nation, One Election’ from J&K: Omar Abdullah

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) National Conference Vice President and...

CAA a closed chapter for Meghalaya: Rikman G Momin

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 15: The state BJP would like to...
Load more

Popular news

AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 15: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)...

Start ‘One Nation, One Election’ from J&K: Omar Abdullah

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) National Conference Vice President and...

CAA a closed chapter for Meghalaya: Rikman G Momin

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 15: The state BJP would like to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge