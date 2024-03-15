Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
SRK, Ed Sheeran strike Bollywood star’s iconic pose, and it’s just ‘Perfect’

By: Agencies

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16.
However, the Shape of You hitmaker, who is currently in the maximum city, is soaking in all the colours of the city.
After grooving with Armaan Malik to the song Butta Bomma from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and striking the iconic pose of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Ed Sheeran met SRK.
The two also struck SRK’s signature pose and set the social media on fire.
Both SRK and Ed Sheeran took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a joint post.
They wrote in the caption: “This is the Shape Of Us spreading love.”
In the video, SRK can be seen wearing a loose shirt with papercutting print, which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers.
Ed Sheeran wore black pants, marble print sweatshirt, which he paired with his Jordans.
They played the song Deewangi Deewangi from the SRK-starrer Om Shanti Om.
As soon as the two shared the post on Instagram, their fans flooded the comments section, awestruck by their camaraderie.
SRK’s friend and Director-choreographer Farah Khan, who directed Om Shanti Om, wrote in the comments, “If this was the last thing I directed I’ll die happy (sic).”
Earlier, the Perfect singer visited a school in Mumbai and swapped performances with his young fans at the school and also strummed his guitar for them as they performed.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is set to perform as a part of his +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. (IANS)

