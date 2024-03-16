Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

ADG BSF Eastern Command takes stock of security scenario on Meghalaya frontier

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, March 16: The Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Kolkata,  Ravi Gandhi, during his two-day visit from March 15 to 16, to BSF Frontier Meghalaya, reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

The ADG was welcomed by IG BSF Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon and other senior officers. The IG  briefed the ADG about the general security scenario along the Indo – Bangladesh  border of Meghalaya Frontier. The IG also briefed the ADG about the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and measures taken to counter them.

On March 15, the ADG, accompanied by IG BSF, assessed the administrative aspects and operational preparedness of Sector Headquarters Tura. He addressed the officers and jawans during a Sainik Sammelan, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical wellness for force personnel.

Later, ADG also called on  Governor of Meghalaya Paghu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan, D.P. Wahlang, IAS Chief Secretary Govt. of Meghalaya and Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, IPS, DGP Meghalaya.

On March 16, the ADG visited the under-construction Composite Hospital Mawpat. Later, the ADG, along with IG BSF Meghalaya, visited the bordering areas under BOP Dawki, Pyrdwah and Lyngkhat and interacted with field commanders and troops. The ADG applauded the efforts and dedication of BSF personnel in safeguarding the international border of Meghalaya.

