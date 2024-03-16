Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Three-phase polling in Assam; Meghalaya to vote in single phase

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, March 16:  The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced a three-phased polling schedule in Assam and a single-phased one in Meghalaya for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Assam will witness the first phase of polling on April 19, while the second phase is scheduled to be held on April 26 and the third on May 7.

Earlier, the Assam government had requested a schedule before the mid-April Bihu festival in the state.

In the first phase, polling would be held in five seats — Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

The polling in the second phase is scheduled to be held in Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Darang-Udalguri and Nagaon on April 26, while polling in the third phase will take place in Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar seats.

In Meghalaya, the polling will be held in a single phase on April 19 in two Parliamentary constituencies.

The general election will begin in the country on April 19.

In 2019, Lok Sabha polls were conducted in Assam on April 11, April 18 and April 23.

IANS

I am not a professional photographer, but an explorer: Raghu Rai
Elections in 25 Lok Sabha seats of 8 NE states to be held in first 3 phases
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

