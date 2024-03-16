Saturday, March 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi hails over 1 crore households opting for rooftop solar scheme

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 16:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the enthusiastic response to the rooftop solar scheme as the number of households opting for the plan has already surpassed the 1 crore mark within the first month of its launch.

PM Modi said on X: “In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. Those who haven’t registered yet should also do so at the earliest.

“This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It’s poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister launched the Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme on February 13 under which consumers will get free electricity of up to 300 units a month.

“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal for further convenience,” PM Modi announced.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme on February 29 under to provide Central financial assistance of 60 per cent of system cost for 2 kW systems and 40 per cent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

The financial assistance will be capped at 3 kW. At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.

The households will apply for subsidy through the National Portal and will be able to select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.

The National Portal will assist the households in their decision-making process by providing relevant information such as appropriate system sizes, benefits calculator, vendor rating etc.

Households will be able to access collateral-free low-interest loan products of around 7 per cent at present for installation of residential RTS systems up to 3 kW.

IANS

