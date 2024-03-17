Sunday, March 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Garos demand govt intervention

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Withdraw derecognition of Garos as Rangbah Shnong within
two weeks, says AKHAF

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, March 16: The Garo community residing in the Khasi Hills region has demanded the state government’s intervention into the KHADC’s decision to exclude them from holding the post of Rangbah Shnong.
The demand was put forth following a meeting which was organised by the All Khasi Hills Achik Federation (AKHAF) on Saturday at Nongspung ‘A’ under the jurisdiction of the Pillangkata Police Outpost.
The meeting was attended by more than 300 Garo residents and was presided over by Ri-Bhoi District Women Wing president Serimina D Marak, along with vice president Sunita Momin, and general secretary Kleden Sangma in the presence of the Central Executive Committee members, led by president Cliftus Ch Marak, general secretary Manuel Ch Marak, among others.
Following the meeting, Serimina D Marak and Manuel Ch Marak, in their address to the media, criticised the KHADC for proposing a motion during the council session to remove Garo residents from the Rangbah Shnong post in villages under the Khasi Hills.
They expressed that this decision has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Garo people, who have peacefully coexisted in many villages within the Khasi Hills region for ages.
They informed that during the meeting, there was a collective demand raised for the state government’s intervention into the issue.
The AKHAF leaders also confirmed seeking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s intervention.
Reiterating their stance, the AKHAF demanded that the derecognition be withdrawn within two weeks.

 

