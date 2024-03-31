Sunday, March 31, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Punjab skies transforming under PM Modi: Jaiveer Shergill

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 31: BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday said that Punjab skies are transforming under the steward leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shergill made these remarks at reaching Adampur Airport in Punjab after the inaugural flight from Delhi NCR Hindon to Adampur.

Shergill said that with the start of flights from Delhi NCR Hindon to Adampur, today is a historic day as well as a matter of immense happiness for the residents of Punjab, especially Doaba – Jalandhar and areas bordering Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Shergill said that it was a long-standing demand from the Union Government for the start of this flight. “The new terminal at the Adampur Airport has been built at a cost of more than Rs 150 crores and air traffic will be very good”, said, the BJP Spokesperson.

Shergill further said that considering the popular demand of the people, he had also taken the initiative for the start of this flight and had met Union Civil Aviation Minister J.M. Scindia on two to three occasions and had also given him a memorandum in this regard. “The commencement of this flight today is a big milestone, which will go a long way in the growth of the aviation sector of Punjab”, he asserted, while thanking Scindia for considering the demand and making it possible in a quick succession of time.

Shergill also said that the start of this flight will not just facilitate Adampur-Delhi, but will also lead to connectivity between Adampur to Nanded Sahib, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur. “The development assumes a lot of significance, as it would be extremely helpful for the businessmen, tourism sector and devotees, who want to visit religious places to pay their obeisance”, he added.

Significantly, on March 10, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated 12 new terminal buildings including Adampur Airport.

Previous article
BJP gears up to retain hold on reserved seats in UP
Next article
AIADMK will ally again with BJP after LS elections, says Chidambaram
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as girl dies after eating cake ordered online

Shillong, March 31: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday said it has delisted the restaurant from its...
Business

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $6.2 billion across 205 deals in Indian companies...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film ‘Swatantra Veer...
INTERNATIONAL

Recent suicide attack shook confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan: Report

Shillong, March 31: Apart from disrupting vital infrastructure projects, the recent suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as girl dies after eating cake ordered online

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Online food delivery platform Zomato on...

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested...

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his...
Load more

Popular news

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as girl dies after eating cake ordered online

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Online food delivery platform Zomato on...

PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1

Business 0
Shillong, March 31: Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested...

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img