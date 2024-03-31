Punjab skies transforming under PM Modi: Jaiveer Shergill

Shillong, March 31: BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday said that Punjab skies are transforming under the steward leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shergill made these remarks at reaching Adampur Airport in Punjab after the inaugural flight from Delhi NCR Hindon to Adampur.

Shergill said that with the start of flights from Delhi NCR Hindon to Adampur, today is a historic day as well as a matter of immense happiness for the residents of Punjab, especially Doaba – Jalandhar and areas bordering Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Shergill said that it was a long-standing demand from the Union Government for the start of this flight. “The new terminal at the Adampur Airport has been built at a cost of more than Rs 150 crores and air traffic will be very good”, said, the BJP Spokesperson.

Shergill further said that considering the popular demand of the people, he had also taken the initiative for the start of this flight and had met Union Civil Aviation Minister J.M. Scindia on two to three occasions and had also given him a memorandum in this regard. “The commencement of this flight today is a big milestone, which will go a long way in the growth of the aviation sector of Punjab”, he asserted, while thanking Scindia for considering the demand and making it possible in a quick succession of time.

Shergill also said that the start of this flight will not just facilitate Adampur-Delhi, but will also lead to connectivity between Adampur to Nanded Sahib, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur. “The development assumes a lot of significance, as it would be extremely helpful for the businessmen, tourism sector and devotees, who want to visit religious places to pay their obeisance”, he added.

Significantly, on March 10, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated 12 new terminal buildings including Adampur Airport.