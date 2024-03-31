Sunday, March 31, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Recent suicide attack shook confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 31: Apart from disrupting vital infrastructure projects, the recent suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has shaken the confidence of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Reports indicate some are considering leaving the country due to safety concerns, says a Pakistan security analyst.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice. However, the recent incident has eroded trust, the analyst said.

Chinese social media reflects growing anxiety, with calls for stricter security measures to protect Chinese lives, writes Pakistani security analyst Muhammad Amir Rana in Dawn.

The Shangla terrorist attack on the Chinese engineers’ vehicle is having consequences. Chinese companies have suspended work on at least three critical hydropower projects: the Dasu dam, the Diamer-Basha dam, and the Tarbela 5th Extension.

Delving into the reasons for the attack, the Pakistan security analyst said some residents in the area may sympathise with the Uighur community in Xinjiang, and others may dislike the presence of foreigners on their land. These factors could be nurturing negative perceptions about Chinese nationals in the region.

One example is seen in the blasphemy accusation against a Chinese official at the Dasu dam site last year. The incident highlighted that tensions could erupt, he said. (IANS)

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry
