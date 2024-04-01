Sheyphali Sharan takes charge as PIB’s Principal DG

Sharan is an officer of the 1990 batch of Indian Information Service.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that during an illustrious career spanning over three decades, she has held cadre portfolios of largely looking after media publicity work as Press Information Bureau officer for Ministries such as Finance, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

She has also served as the Spokesperson for Election Commission of India.

In addition, she has worked on Central Staffing Scheme Deputations as the Director in Ministry of Health (Department of Traditional Systems of Medicine/AYUSH (2002-2007)) and Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs 2013-2017) besides working on cadre post of OSD (Information Policy at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 2000-2002) as also as Director Administration and Finance at LSTV, Lok Sabha Secretariat in 2007-2008.

Upon assumption of charge, Sharan was welcomed by senior officials of the Press Information Bureau.

IANS