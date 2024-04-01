Monday, April 1, 2024
Health

Why is early intervention key for treatment of autism?

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 1: Early intervention can help develop skills, reduce difficulties, and ensure long-term success of people suffering from autism — a developmental disorder that affects how individuals behave, interact, and learn, said experts on Monday.

World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on April 2 to raise awareness, destigmatise, and support the people living with the condition.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), commonly called autism, is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by differences in brain development in children.

“Early intervention is crucial to significantly influence the developmental trajectory and general well-being of people with ASD. Early detection and diagnosis can pave the way for families to obtain vital resources and support services, starting them on their journey to recognising and addressing their child’s special needs,” Dr Vipul Gupta – chief of Neurointervention and co-chief of stroke unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

While no single cause has been identified for ASD, research points to a combination of genetic, environmental, and developmental factors that may contribute to its onset.

Dr Aabha Bhalerao, Consultant Gynaecologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, told IANS that advanced parental age, prenatal exposure to certain medications like valproic acid, exposure to environmental toxins such as heavy metals and pesticides, nutritional factors like inadequate folic acid intake, maternal health conditions like diabetes and obesity, premature birth, and birth complications, are all major factors for the development of autism.

In addition, maternal health conditions such as gestational diabetes or hypertension can impact the risk of autism in children. Complications during childbirth, such as prematurity or birth injury, oxygen deprivation, or foetal distress, can also contribute to the risk.

“It’s important to note that having one or more of these risk factors does not guarantee that a child will be diagnosed with autism. Likewise, many children who develop autism may not have been exposed to these factors. Autism spectrum disorder is likely the result of a complex interplay of genetic predisposition and environmental influences,” Dr Aabha said.

People with ASD may experience challenges in social interactions and may struggle with interpreting and utilising both verbal and nonverbal communication cues. The treatment majorly includes speech therapy, social skills training, and applied behaviour analysis (ABA).

“Through utilising the neuroplasticity of the brain in the beginning stages, early intervention helps develop skills, reduces difficulties, and ensures long-term success,” Dr Vipul said, noting that it can enable patients to “navigate everyday life and promote their independence, inclusion, and fulfilment.” (IANS)

