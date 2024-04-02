Tuesday, April 2, 2024
2 KSU members arrested in connection with Ichamati incident

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 2: The police arrested two KSU members in connection with the alleged murder of the two non-tribals at Ichamati under Shella Constituency.

The KSU members who were pick up by the police on Monday night were identified as Mesadapbor Skhembil (26), Sohra, East Khasi Hills and Shanborlang Shati, (26), Mawlong Sirdarship, Sohra, East Khasi Hills.

The two are members of KSU South Khasi Hills District.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi confirmed about the arrest of the two KSU members.

“We will not be able to share anymore details in the interest of the case,” Ravi said.

The two KSU members are currently in Sadar police station.

A relative of one of the KSU members told reporters at Sadar police station that the police told her that they had been pick up for questioning in connection in Ichamati incident.

It may be recalled that two persons from Ichamati identified as Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta , who were working in limestone quarries, were stoned to death on March 27. Their bodies were found at Ichamati and Dalda respectively.

The FIR filed by the family members of the deceased had named the involvement of the KSU and added that the incident took place after the anti-CAA protest in Ichamati.

 

