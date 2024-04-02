Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Excise policy case: Delhi court to hear ED’s arguments on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on April 6

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 2:  A court here on Tuesday heard former Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail application with arguments focusing on the alleged delay in completing the investigation in connection with the probe into the excise policy case.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur for Sisodia, argued that despite 11 months passing since the investigation concluded, there has been no evidence linking Sisodia to the alleged bribe money.

Mathur presented arguments before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, contending the absence of CBI’s public prosecutor.

The court has scheduled the matter for ED’s arguments on April 6.

Mathur reiterated that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers.

He stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court’s order, allowing him to approach the court, is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused, Benoy Babu, due to delay, Mathur argued for Sisodia’s bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence.

He also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur further said that Sisodia’s eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfillment of all necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Sisodia, whose role is being probed by both ED and CBI, is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe or lead to his evasion of justice.

IANS

