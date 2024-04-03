Wednesday, April 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP asks rivals to accept its growing stature

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 2: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday advised other political parties to accept the reality that the acceptance for the party is only growing in the state and will continue until those who take politics as the means to further their selfish interests are wiped out.
“VPP’s acceptance has been continuing since last year’s elections and it will keep growing,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said while reacting to comments by the UDP that newly-floated party was a district party with its reach confined only to East Khasi Hills.
Myrboh said some people pretend not to be affected by what happens round them but such pretensions won’t help. “I advise them to learn to accept the reality,” he said.
He reminded that when VPP was formed in 2021, some politicians looked at them with disdain and commenting that the party existed without having any representation in the Assembly.
“They gave us advice not to waste our time fighting elections without money but they we left shocked by the results of the Assembly polls,” he added.
“The VPP is confident that the electorate of the Shillong parliamentary seat will give them a befitting reply,” he added.
He also declared that VPP which is yet to qualify as a regional party, according to some political rivals, has already been recognised by the ECI as a state party.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong targeted the VPP for being dramatic.
Tynsong referred to a recent appeal of the VPP in Hindi and said, “Their appeal was in Hindi language. I don’t know from where they got a professional to draft the appeal in Hindi and it looks so dramatic on their part because inside the Assembly they say one thing and outside they say something else.”
Tynsong also slammed the VPP over the use of the “Jaitbynriew” narrative saying that the VPP’s concept of “Jaitbynriew” is confined to a few districts whereas the NPP wants to make sure that tribals, not only in the Northeast, but throughout the country are protected.

