Friday, April 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director recalls how some stunt shoots cost Rs 3-4 cr per day

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 5: Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming blockbuster ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all geared up to take over the theatres in five days.

The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ promises a visual extravaganza like no other.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Zafar said, “The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, nternational and at a level where people say it’s a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money.”

Giving examples, Zafar noted: “If you want to do motorbike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh, and if the stunt goes wrong, you immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn’t go as planned, you lose that much money straightaway.”

He added: “There are stunts in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crore, with all the paraphernalia, all the technicians and all the choppers, everything together was very expensive.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ films.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated for release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles. (IANS)

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt’s physical abuse ‘started before’ 2016 plane incident
