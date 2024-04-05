Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Mphasis partners AWS to launch Gen AI Foundry for financial services

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 5: Information Technology (IT) solutions provider Mphasis on Friday announced a multi-year global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch Gen AI Foundry for financial services.

According to the company, the Gen AI Foundry will serve as a dynamic platform for modelling industry use cases and developing proof of concepts (POCs) — initially within the financial services industry, with plans to expand across other sectors.

“The Gen AI Foundry for financial services, led by Mphasis.AI, is our commitment to accelerating AI adoption and business modernisation for our clients,” Nitin Rakesh, CEO and MD of Mphasis, said in a statement.

“By harnessing the power of AWS’s generative AI and data services, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the financial services industry,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that the Gen AI Foundry aligns with Mphasis’ vision to fully integrate as a trusted provider to the financial services space, with targeted offerings for banks ranking among the Fortune 100, brokerage, and insurance firms.

The use cases will focus on applications critical industry applications, such as generative AI for core platform modernisation, contract management for banks, and others.

“Mphasis’ expertise in AWS services and AI/ML capabilities, combined with their dedication to industry-specific solutions, aligns seamlessly with our mission to enable business transformation with cloud computing and the transformative capabilities of generative AI,” said Scott Mullins, MD & General Manager, AWS Worldwide Financial Services. (IANS)

Previous article
Samsung expects $4.9 billion in profit in Q1 as chip demand rebounds
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Cong alleges MCC violation by BJP in state

Guwahati, April 6: The Opposition Congress in Assam has accused the ruling BJP of “openly violating” the Model...
Environment

Bhubaneswar sears at 43.2 degree Celsius as hottest city in Odisha

Shillong, April 5: Intense heat wave conditions continued in Odisha as five cities recorded maximum temperature above 40...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director recalls how some stunt shoots cost Rs 3-4 cr per day

Shillong, April 5: Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all geared up to take over...
CRIME

Assam Shocker: Woman surrenders before police after hacking son with machete

Shillong, April 5: A 55-year-old woman surrendered before the police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after she allegedly killed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Cong alleges MCC violation by BJP in state

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 6: The Opposition Congress in Assam has...

Bhubaneswar sears at 43.2 degree Celsius as hottest city in Odisha

Environment 0
Shillong, April 5: Intense heat wave conditions continued in...

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director recalls how some stunt shoots cost Rs 3-4 cr per day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 5: Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster 'Bade Miyan...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Cong alleges MCC violation by BJP in state

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 6: The Opposition Congress in Assam has...

Bhubaneswar sears at 43.2 degree Celsius as hottest city in Odisha

Environment 0
Shillong, April 5: Intense heat wave conditions continued in...

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director recalls how some stunt shoots cost Rs 3-4 cr per day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 5: Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster 'Bade Miyan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img