Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister and senior BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday said that candidates of both these parties would lose their security deposit in the two Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Ratan Lal Nath, second in command in the BJP-led Tripura government after Chief Minister Manik Saha, said that everyone knows very well that Congress and CPI(M) are sinking ship and none would support them.

“Now, a large number of supporters of Congress, CPI(M) and other parties have been every day joining the BJP and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) discarding the sinking ship. I believe our candidates in both Lok Sabha seats would win with a record vote margin,” he told the media after opening a joint election party office at Lefunga, a tribal-dominated area at Mohanpur in West Tripura District.

Ratan Lal Nath, who joined the BJP in 2017, a year before the party came to power in Tripura for the first time after defeating the Left parties, alleged that CPI(M) Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, who recently was made leader of the opposition, would not continue to hold the post after the Lok Sabha polls.

He also expressed his doubt whether the three Congress MLAs – Sudip Roy Barman, Birajit Sinha and Gopal Roy — would remain in the party after the parliamentary poll.

Nath, however, refused to spell out whether the three Congress legislators would join the BJP or not.

“They (CPI(M)-Congress) want division and we (BJP-TMP-IPFT) want thansa (tribal language meaning unity). We all know who did the 1980s ethnic riot. So, no one wants the division among different communities of people in Tripura,” he said.

“I believe that ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ (one Tripura, best Tripura), would happen in future and this time, NDA would win 400 seats,” he said.

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is the old ally of the BJP-led government in Tripura.

The two Lok Sabha seats — Tripura West and East Tripura – parliamentary constituencies would go for polls on April 19 and 26 respectively.

The CPI(M) and the Congress won the state’s two Lok Sabha seats several times since 1952, when the first parliamentary elections were held.

The BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats for the first time in 2019, with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and teacher-turned-politician Rebati Tripura emerging triumphant from Tripura West and Tripura East, respectively.

However, both Pratima Bhoumik and Rebati Tripura have been dropped this time, as the party has fielded Kriti Singh Debbarma and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura East and Tripura West seats, respectively.

 

Previous article
Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the...
Environment

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided twenty torchlights to the villagers living...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in West Bengal have registered an FIR and launched an...
Environment

HEC-hit women from WGH provided yarn as livelihood support

Guwahati, April 6: Aaranyak, the region's foremost biodiversity conservation organisation, along with British Asian Trust, has distributed yarn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in...
Load more

Popular news

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img