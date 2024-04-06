Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided twenty torchlights to the villagers living on fringes of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam to deal with frequent face-off with wild animals in the area.

The wildlife sanctuary known for the highest rhino density  — 107 one-horned rhinos in 38.8 square kilometre area – and a large population of Asiatic buffalo is fringed by densely populated villages leading to frequent human-wildlife interactions.

The torchlights were distributed by the Aaranyak team after holding an awareness meeting on human-wildlife negative interaction among the villagers from fringe areas of wildlife habitat. The initiative was supported by Zoo Berlin.

During the event, beneficiaries from five villages namely, Kamarpur, Gorubandha, Nakara Habi, Noloni, and Burha Mayong received the torchlights which are expected to enhance their ability to spot from a safe distance wild animals mainly rhinos and buffaloes, that stray out to villages. This will ensure safety to both villagers and wild animals.

The programme was attended by Range Officer of the wildlife sanctuary Nayan Jyoti Das along with other forest staff deployed in the sanctuary. Senior official from Aaranyak Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, and officials Ujjal Bayan, Pranjal Deka, and K9 handler Rahul Das attended the programme and carried out the distribution of torchlights.

Previous article
Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case
Next article
Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister and senior BJP leader...
News Alert

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in West Bengal have registered an FIR and launched an...
Environment

HEC-hit women from WGH provided yarn as livelihood support

Guwahati, April 6: Aaranyak, the region's foremost biodiversity conservation organisation, along with British Asian Trust, has distributed yarn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in...
Load more

Popular news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img