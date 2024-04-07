Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

NIA refutes Trinamool’s allegation, says action taken in Bhupatinagar was lawful and legally mandated

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 7: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday refuted all the allegations of Trinamool Congress, saying that the action taken in the Bhupatinagar was lawful and legally mandated.

“Action taken in Bhupatinagar were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated as part of the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion which killed three persons in Naruabila village,” the NIA said in a press statement.

The NIA said that the incident had taken place in December 2022 and the agency had taken over the investigation in the case (re-registered by NIA as RC/16/2023/NIA/DLI) on 6th June 2023 on the directions of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court.

The investigating agency said that it is unfortunate that controversy has surfaced over the arrest of the individuals in connection with a blast at Bhupatinagar.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress accused the central agency of initiating action at Bhupatinagar following a meeting of the Superintendent level official of the central agency with West Bengal BJP leader.

NIA reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to contact searches at Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe.

“The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties,” the NIA said.

The central agency also pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses and under the security cover provided by CRPF, which included lady constables.

NIA also refuted the allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that NIA harassed local women in Bhupatinagar which triggered the attack by the locals against the agency.

A counter FIR has also been filed against the NIA at the local police station by the family members of one of the two TMC leaders arrested, accusing the central agency officials of molestation. (IANS)

Previous article
INDIA bloc breaks in J&K as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report

Shillong, April 7: Majority of Indians (74 per cent) are in favour of the government creating mandatory BIS...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Divya Rana’ aka Kriti Sanon gives us a peek into her ‘Crew’ BTS looks

Shillong, April 7: Kriti Sanon, who has won hearts with her portrayal of an air hostess in the...
Business

Results season to kick in, could be next trigger for markets

Shillong, April 7: The week gone by consisted of five trading sessions and markets gained on three of...
News Alert

INDIA bloc breaks in J&K as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag

Shillong, April 7: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 7: Majority of Indians (74 per cent)...

‘Divya Rana’ aka Kriti Sanon gives us a peek into her ‘Crew’ BTS looks

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 7: Kriti Sanon, who has won hearts...

Results season to kick in, could be next trigger for markets

Business 0
Shillong, April 7: The week gone by consisted of...
Load more

Popular news

74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report

Health 0
Shillong, April 7: Majority of Indians (74 per cent)...

‘Divya Rana’ aka Kriti Sanon gives us a peek into her ‘Crew’ BTS looks

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 7: Kriti Sanon, who has won hearts...

Results season to kick in, could be next trigger for markets

Business 0
Shillong, April 7: The week gone by consisted of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img