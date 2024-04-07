People of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance: PM Modi

Shillong, April 7: Ahead of the election campaign rally in West Bengal on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Trinamool Congress and the state government, saying that the people there are tired of the Trinamool Congress.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that only the BJP can provide relief to the people of West Bengal which is tired of the misrule under the current Trinamool Congress-led regime.

“This afternoon, I will be among the people of Jalpaiguri to address a rally. There is outstanding support in @BJP4Bengal’s favour. The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams,” the Prime Minister’s X post read.

Already political circle here are quite inquisitive about the contents of the Prime Minister’s probable address at the North Bengal rally on Sunday afternoon, especially in the wake of the attack on National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday.

“Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had put a counter-blame on the NIA officials accusing them of provoking the mob at Bhupatinagar, we are expecting the Prime Minister to counter that in his style,” a member of the state committee of BJP in West Bengal said.

He also informed that besides addressing the election campaign rally, if the time and schedule permit, the Prime Minister might also interact with the members of those families whose homes were devastated in the recent storm in Jalpaiguri district. (IANS)