Business

Square shaped watermelons? New hybrid to be introduced in Indian market

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 8: A new hybrid and export variety of watermelon and melon ‘Saraswati’ is all set to hit UP markets this summer.

This variety of watermelons and melons is not only smaller in size but also in a square shape, using a hybrid variety of seeds.

Interestingly, the Saraswati variety of watermelons and melons, cultivated by farmers in Prayagraj, have a higher content of TSS (Total Solid Sugar) value. And are being cultivated in around 1000 acres of land in Prayagraj, Kaushambhi and Fatehpur districts, using the mulch film cultivation technique.

Generally, people have an idea of ordinary watermelons (exterior green and bright red interior) but these hybrid varieties will have other colours like yellow exterior and bright red interior or green exterior and yellow interior.

Agriculture expert Manoj Kumar Srivastava said, “Farmers are cultivating seeds being brought from Taiwan to yield a good crop in limited resources. The small and medium-sized watermelon and melon in round and square shapes are more sought after by fruit lovers across the country as they have a total solid sugar (TSS) value up to 14 to 15 per cent.”

Farmers growing watermelon and melon, however, point out that they have grown new varieties of watermelon and melon with technical guidance and this hybrid variety of watermelons and melons are giving better profits to farmers.

A farmer can earn a profit up to Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 per acre. Currently, a hybrid variety of watermelon and melon is being cultivated in trans-Ganga and Yamuna (Prayagraj), Mooratganj in Kaushambhi and Khaga in Fatehpur district. The Saraswati variety of watermelon will soon be exported to other states. (IANS)

