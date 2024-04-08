Unfortunate that alliance did not happen, says Atishi on AAP going solo in Assam

Atishi was in Dibrugarh to campaign for AAP candidate Manoj Dhanwar here. She is scheduled to attend a roadshow in the town.

Although AAP is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, the party has independently fielded candidates for two Lok Sabha seats — Dibrugarh and Sonitpur.

The Delhi Minister told the media, “Opposition parties are fighting polls in other parts of the country by forging alliances but it is unfortunate that it did not work in Assam.”

She also asserted that the people of Assam have showered blessings on the Aam Aadmi Party in earlier polls in the state.

“We have done well in the Guwahati local body polls. We are hopeful that the party will come up with good results in two Lok Sabha seats — Dinrugarh and Sonitpur,” Atishi said.

The Delhi Minister will campaign in Tezpur on Tuesday, said an AAP leader.

Notably, AAP had announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam — Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur. Later, the party pulled out its candidate from the Guwahati seat and appealed to the Congress party to do the same in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur. However, the Congress turned down AAP’s offer.

In Dibrugarh Assam Jatiya Parishad’s leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting as a united opposition candidate and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is the BJP’s candidate.

The Congress has fielded Premlal Ganju in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat.

