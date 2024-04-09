Tuesday, April 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CRIME UPDATE

By: By Our Reporter

Theft
Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning of April 6, unknown miscreant(s) stole his Maruti Eeco Van (ML-05P-2001) from Police Bazaar, Shillong.
RK Alda lodged a complaint that between April 3 and 4, it was found that unknown miscreant(s) stole approximately 100-metre-long electric wires from near water pump house of 193 Bn., BSF, Mawpat, Shillong.

Duped
A resident of Guwahati, Assam, lodged a complaint that in the beginning of 2022, two persons, viz. Sanjay Agarwal and Anita Agarwal of Alfa Enterprise, Lumiablot, Nongthymmai, Shillong, showed him a business plan with good profit for which they asked money from him, to which he complied. Following this, he, along with his friends and relatives, invested a total of Rs 32 lakh in the business. However, the aforesaid persons have been missing from their residence at Nongthymmai, Shillong, since December 20, 2022, and their phones were also found to be switched-off.

Fake currency
Gerlawd Banrilang Sawian of SBI, Shillong Branch, lodged a complaint that on April 3, 17 fake Indian currency notes of Rs. 500 denominations were found deposited into the Cash Deposit Machine.

Bike missing
Manoj Kaur lodged a complaint that around 1 pm on April 5, his motorcycle (ML-05V-4342) was found missing from Police Bazaar, Shillong.

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday
Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city
