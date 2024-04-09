Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Maruti Suzuki India’s new vehicle assembly plant starts rolling out cars

By: Agencies

Chennai, April 9:  Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday said its new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility went on stream rolling out its Ertiga model first.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the 100,000 units per annum new assembly line added to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana.

With this additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum.

Cumulatively, the Manesar facility has contributed over 95 lakh units in Maruti Suzuki’s over three crore production milestone to date.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, the company plans to double its production capacity to four million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards that goal.

“It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum,” Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki Manesar facility was inaugurated in February 2007 with the start of Plant A. As customer demand increased, the company added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013.

 

Previous article
India headed for a normal monsoon: Skymet
Next article
Telangana’s senior IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest
