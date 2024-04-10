Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam STF conducts raids, nabs drug peddlers in Guwahati

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 10: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted back-to-back raids and apprehended several persons with contraband items here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, an STF team conducted a raid near Khanapara flyover under Basistha police station jurisdiction and apprehended three drug peddlers, including a woman.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Sunita Basumatary (19), resident of Sawkuchi under Basistha police station in Kamrup Metro district; Md Sanydul Ali (19) of Bornighana village in Dhubri district and currently a resident of Ajanta Path here and Md Sukur Ali (29) of Satgaon, Nopara under Satgaon police station in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Various items, including 55 vials, containing suspected heroin weighing 74.5 grams, nitrazepam tablets, five empty vials, etc, were recovered from the possession of the apprehended tablets.

On Tuesday afternoon, based on reliable input, an STF team conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path under Basistha police station and apprehended three persons with suspected heroin.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Suman Talukdar (32) of Digboi Town under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district; Audulomi Goyari (35) of Bholatur village under Dimakuchi police station in Udalguri district and Nersing Basumatary (57) of Nahar Bari village under Silapathar police station in Dhemaji district.

The seized items include a plastic packet containing suspected pure heroin weighing one kilogram and three mobile phones.

On the other hand, in an operation against wildlife poaching on Wednesday, STF Assam team with Dhemaji police conducted a raid at an interior location on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border at Kemi village under Jonai police station and recovered two ivory tusks (weighing 15.20 kilograms).

“The poacher, identified as Dibas Pait, a resident of Pait, Kemi village, Jonai, however managed to escape owing to hostile terrain. One motorcycle was also seized along with the ivory tusks. Necessary legal action is being carried out,” an official said.

Previous article
A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
Next article
Nokmas oppose draft master plan for Tura
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nokmas oppose draft master plan for Tura

Tura, Apr 10: A’king nokmas from several a’kings in Tura area on Wednesday jointly expressed opposition to the...
News Alert

A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid

Shillong, April 10: Jitender Singh Shunty, a former legislator and social worker on Wednesday recalled a morale-booster phone...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

No Toys for Big Boys: Real weapons used in Akshay-Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Shillong, April 10: The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote...
Business

Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high

Shillong, April 10: The Nifty on Wednesday closed at a record high of 22,753.8, up 0.49 per cent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nokmas oppose draft master plan for Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, Apr 10: A’king nokmas from several a’kings in...

A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 10: Jitender Singh Shunty, a former legislator...

No Toys for Big Boys: Real weapons used in Akshay-Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 10: The makers of the upcoming Akshay...
Load more

Popular news

Nokmas oppose draft master plan for Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, Apr 10: A’king nokmas from several a’kings in...

A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 10: Jitender Singh Shunty, a former legislator...

No Toys for Big Boys: Real weapons used in Akshay-Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 10: The makers of the upcoming Akshay...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img