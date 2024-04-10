Assam STF conducts raids, nabs drug peddlers in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 10: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted back-to-back raids and apprehended several persons with contraband items here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, an STF team conducted a raid near Khanapara flyover under Basistha police station jurisdiction and apprehended three drug peddlers, including a woman.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Sunita Basumatary (19), resident of Sawkuchi under Basistha police station in Kamrup Metro district; Md Sanydul Ali (19) of Bornighana village in Dhubri district and currently a resident of Ajanta Path here and Md Sukur Ali (29) of Satgaon, Nopara under Satgaon police station in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Various items, including 55 vials, containing suspected heroin weighing 74.5 grams, nitrazepam tablets, five empty vials, etc, were recovered from the possession of the apprehended tablets.

On Tuesday afternoon, based on reliable input, an STF team conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path under Basistha police station and apprehended three persons with suspected heroin.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Suman Talukdar (32) of Digboi Town under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district; Audulomi Goyari (35) of Bholatur village under Dimakuchi police station in Udalguri district and Nersing Basumatary (57) of Nahar Bari village under Silapathar police station in Dhemaji district.

The seized items include a plastic packet containing suspected pure heroin weighing one kilogram and three mobile phones.

On the other hand, in an operation against wildlife poaching on Wednesday, STF Assam team with Dhemaji police conducted a raid at an interior location on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border at Kemi village under Jonai police station and recovered two ivory tusks (weighing 15.20 kilograms).

“The poacher, identified as Dibas Pait, a resident of Pait, Kemi village, Jonai, however managed to escape owing to hostile terrain. One motorcycle was also seized along with the ivory tusks. Necessary legal action is being carried out,” an official said.