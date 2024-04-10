Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Politics

Rahul Gandhi on Rajasthan tour on April 11 to address election meetings in Bikaner, Jodhpur LS seats

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Date:

Shillong, April 10: Former Congress President and star campaigner of the party, Rahul Gandhi will be on a Rajasthan tour on Thursday.

The senior Congress MP will address an election meeting in Anupgarh town in Bikaner Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency on Thursday at 12 noon.

Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Anupgarh will be held at the APJ Abdul Kalam stadium there.

The Congress MP’s next public meeting will be held on the same day at Major Shaitan Singh Stadium in Phalodi of Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency at 2 pm.

General Secretary and Spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the former Congress chief and star campaigner of the party, Rahul Gandhi will be on an election tour of Rajasthan on April 11 where he will address one public meeting each in Bikaner and Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

“On this occasion, senior leaders including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President, Govind Singh Dotasra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee incharge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will participate in both the meetings,” said Chaturvedi. (IANS)

Previous article
TMC leaders hold night-long protest at Delhi police station
