Personnel of 120th Battalion of CRPF celebrate Valour Day at its headquarters at Dakopgre, Tura, on Tuesday. Mothers of several martyrs including Saheed CT/GD Utpal Rabha PMG, Veer Nari of Saheed CT/GD Suganda Koch, HC/GD Phamey Kumar PMG, HC/GD Manoj Ram PMG and Purshotam Joshi, PMG Second in Command, 120 Bn CRPF were felicitated.