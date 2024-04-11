A Murder is a murder: Whoever commits it is a murderer

Editor,

I write to express my deep concern and dismay over the recent increase in cold-blooded killings in Shillong and East Khasi Hills. The tragic incident involving the targeted killing of an innocent labourer in Mawlai Mawroh early this morning, (Apri 10, 2024), has further heightened the sense of insecurity and despair among the ordinary citizens, especially the poor and daily wage earners.

Let us for a moment think and imagine that every morning wives or mothers prepare breakfast for their husbands or sons, sending them off to work with the hope that they will return home safely and provide for their families. Perhaps many labourers have left their children at school, unaware that they might never see their parents again. It is heartbreaking to think that such innocent lives are being cut short by senseless acts of violence.

As the situation worsens, it seems that the police are struggling to cope and bring justice to the victims. This has led to a growing sense of helplessness and frustration among the residents of Shillong. It is high time that we, as a society, take a stand against this targeted violence and demand peace, justice, and solidarity with the victims.

I strongly believe that we must boycott all election meetings until the candidates and parties commit to taking an honest stand against such targeted violence. It is crucial that they prioritize the safety and well-being of the people they aim to represent. We must come together as a united front to voice our concerns and demand action from those who have the power.

A murder is a murder and who ever commits it is a murderer and their hands are stained with blood of innocents. Let us not remain silent in the face of such injustice. It is our responsibility to ensure that our voices are heard, and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to justice.

Also we must stand up and challenge hate speeches which are rife in multi social media platforms which also act as breeding ground for such violence. Together, we can create a safer and more peaceful environment for our families and communities.

Yours etc.,

Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh

Via email

‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’

Editor,

The above is a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. which should now be seen as severely relevant in the light of killings at Mawlai Mawroh and in Ichamati. A crime as heinous as murder cannot be justified in any court of law or in the court of God.

Let’s get to the crux of the matter and address the elephant in the room. Have we as a society become so insecure about our culture that at the drop of a hat, we are ready to accept the narrative of the ‘us versus them’?

It absolutely disgusts me to read some of the comments on social media where our own people are defending the killings and justifying murder in the name of the Jaitbynriew. Such people are a blot in the name of being ‘sons of the soil.’ What kind of an image are they trying to create for our society and the state? Can they deny the role of the ‘them’ in our society?

Who are the tourists who come to our state? Who are the ones that are investing in businesses here? Are we labelling them and painting them with a communal colour? Do we want to remain isolated when our surrounding seven sisters are galloping towards achieving newer heights and welcoming everyone?

Jaitbynriew is a term of reference to our people which comes with the added expectation that each ‘son of the soil’ will dedicate themselves to the uplift of the native society to achieve prosperity and growth, and thrive as a community, but with inclusivity. Such petty-minded justifications of heinous crimes in the name of Jaitbynriew — perhaps by the meanest-minded people who deserve to be identified and openly called out — is simply tainting our society and brainwashing our youths.

This is not the kind of picture we want to give and therefore it is high time we speak up and show absolute disregard for such acts openly. It is the 21st century and we definitely have better issues to deal with at a socio-economic level. The othering of communities is a classic page out of the playbook of fundamentalism and we should not fall prey to it, as we have been so far. This helps no one.

Today it is our non-indigenous brothers, tomorrow it will be us. Such aggressors do not understand community, creed or religion. Even now, they extort money out of our businesses at free will. They threaten our families whenever they are called out. They mistreat our women and children. They burn vehicles and riot to cause civil disturbances. They do not bat an eye for the uplift of our poor and desolate. But,we stay quiet.

Let us not be naive enough to be so blind to suffering that we think it is okay to stay zipped whenever our non-indigenous brothers are attacked and nothing will ever happen to us. We must speak up for injustice and communal colours have no role here. Silence regarding an issue does not mean it is non-existent.

To conclude, I think it is highly pertinent to end with two quotes which will resonate with everyone:

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” – Galatians 3:28

“For God shows no partiality.” – Romans 2:11

Yours etc.,

Patrick Kurbah (legal consultant)

Via Email